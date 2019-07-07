UK Minister for Europe: Saddened to learn of death of Dr Arman Kirakossian

UK Minister for Europe and Americas, Sir Alan Duncan, offered his condolences following the death of Armenia’s Ambassador to UK, H.E. Arman Kirakossian on 6 July.
“I was saddened to learn of the death on Saturday 6 July of H.E. Dr Arman Kirakossian, the serving Ambassador of Armenia and a great friend to the UK.
I have spoken to the Foreign Minister of Armenia H.E Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to pass on condolences on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government and have offered our assistance at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the late Ambassador’s family and friends,” he said.