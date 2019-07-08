Armenia PM meets with representatives of Singapore Business Federation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Singapore continues.

As reported the news service of the Government of Armenia, Pashinyan and members of his delegation had today a roundtable meeting with representatives of the Singapore Business Federation.

CEO of the Singapore Business Federation Ho Meng Kit attached importance to the meeting with the Prime Minister and governmental delegation of Armenia and said it serves as a good opportunity to enhance business relations between Armenia and Singapore, convey new air to them and undertake joint programs and projects. He also mentioned that the free trade agreement to be signed between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union will also serve as a good opportunity for intensification of business relations and that Armenia can serve as a major platform for reaching out to the markets of third countries.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he is glad to be hosted at the Singapore Business Federation and discuss issues on the development of economic relations. Pashinyan touched upon the Armenian government’s reforms and talked about the actions for improvement the taxation and customs sectors and the judicial and legal reforms that are aimed at creating guarantees for protection of foreign investments. The head of government presented Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators of the past couple of months and touched upon the sectors in which there is potential for cooperation. “The course of development of Singapore and its vast experience are interesting for Armenia and can be helpful for future reforms,” Pashinyan added.

Afterwards, Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan presented the potential of the IT sector in Armenia, the trends for development, the activities for digitization and the opportunities for cooperation.

The representatives of the Singapore Business Federation expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia and his delegation for providing detailed information about the opportunities for investments in Armenia and stated that they are interested in making investments in Armenia, plan on visiting Armenia soon and learning about those opportunities. An agreement was reached to organize the reciprocal visits of business delegations to Armenia and Singapore to become familiar with the opportunities for investments and cooperation on the spot.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also informed that Armenia will be hosting the World Congress on Information Techology in October and invited Singapore’s IT companies to participate in the major event. The CEO of the Singapore Business Federation stated that he will transmit the information and the invitation to the administration of the relevant association of Singapore.