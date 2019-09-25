Israeli PM reminds Erdogan of “terrible slaughter of the Armenian people”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Turkish president Erdogan a liar and reminded him of Turkey's crimes, including the Armenian Genocide.

His comments came in response to the statement made by Erdogan during a meeting with a group of Turkish citizens and Muslims at a meeting in New York.

“When we look at the Nazi genocide against Jews, we look at the massacre in the Gaza Strip from the same perspective,” Erdogan said.

Referring to Erdogan's remarks, Netanyahu said: “He who doesn't stop lying about Israel, slaughters the Kurds in his own country, and denies the terrible slaughter of the Armenian people – shouldn't preach to Israel. Erogan, stop lying.”