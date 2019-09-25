Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – On Wednesday, at about 10:15am, the air defense units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have downed an Orbiter 2-model drone of Azerbaijan over the skies of Akna; the drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight. Press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, the Artsakh Defense Army is conducting military exercises these days.

Since early Wednesday morning, the units of the Defense Army continue to perform the tasks that are set forth within the framework of the ongoing strategic military drills.