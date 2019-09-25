News
Wednesday
September 25
News
Wednesday
September 25
Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)
Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On Wednesday, at about 10:15am, the air defense units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have downed an Orbiter 2-model drone of Azerbaijan over the skies of Akna; the drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight. Press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, the Artsakh Defense Army is conducting military exercises these days.

Since early Wednesday morning, the units of the Defense Army continue to perform the tasks that are set forth within the framework of the ongoing strategic military drills.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
