Kim Kardashian also baptized in Etchmiadzin, named Heghine (PHOTO)

Not only Kim Kardashian's children were baptized in Etchmiadzin, but also Kim and Kourtney Kardashians.
The godfather of the children became deacon of Etchmiadzin baptism, 27-year-old Nairi Srapionyan. He told NEWS that Kim was given the name Heghine and her sister Gayane.
Nairi Srapionyan said that he had met the Kardashians before his baptism.
According to him, their clergymen performed the ceremony, and they offered him to agree to be a godfather. He also noted that the Kardashians were prepared for baptism, bringing with them crosses.
The smallest of Kim Kardashian babies, Psalm, was given the name Vardan at baptism. And other children Chicago and Saint were given the names Ashkhen and Grigor.