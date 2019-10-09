Kim Kardashian West visits PicsArt (PHOTOS)

World famous TV star Kim Kardashian West today visited PicsArt’s office in Armenia where she had a meeting with Director of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian and the staff of PicsArt.
“Our whole team was expecting her visit. When she entered, we all gave her a standing ovation. It was a beautiful and exciting moment. We talked about PicsArt and its mission and how many people it unites, and Kim Kardashian West shared her vision for the world and engaged in a conversation with us, after which she toured the office. She was also excited that 50% of the company’s engineers are women,” representative of PicsArt Office in Armenia Nazeli Petrosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Kim and Kourtney Kardashians yesterday were hosted by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, and today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian West is in Armenia to participate in WCIT 2019 Yerevan and took part in a panel discussion yesterday. She baptized her children in Etchmiadzin, and yesterday she visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial where she laid flowers in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which she toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
The WCIT has gathered 2,500 guests from 70 countries around the world. Among the guests are world-famous Kim Kardashian West, founder and CEO of GIPHY Alex Chung, Serj Tankian and founder of Acer Stan Sheen.
Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial where she laid flowers in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which she toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
The WCIT has gathered 2,500 guests from 70 countries around the world. Among the guests are world-famous Kim Kardashian West, founder and CEO of GIPHY Alex Chung, Serj Tankian and founder of Acer Stan Shih.