Editorial office of Armenian magazine in France attacked

The Armenian Embassy in France reported an attack on the editorial office of Nouvelles d’Arménie French-language Armenian magazine being published in that country.
“The Embassy of Armenia condemns with the utmost firmness this despicable attack against the premises of Nouvelles d’Arménie,” reads the respective statement that was posted on the Twitter account of Armenia’s Ambassador to France, Hasmik Tolmajian. “It is a serious attack on freedom of expression and republican values.”
According to the magazine, the attack took place in the early morning hours on Sunday, and the criminals broke the door of its editorial office, and stole video cameras and three computers where confidential information was kept.