Laurent Wauquier: Artsakh people are master of their destiny

One must be close to Armenia in possible geopolitical turbulence. This was stated by the head of the French department of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lauren Laurent Wauquier at an evening in Yerevan dedicated to friendship with Armenia.

“Today in the Museum of the Armenian Genocide we saw photographs of cut off heads, victims of violence. These are victims of the thirst for murder only because they were Christians. I saw almost the same in Iraq. The barbarism committed by ISIS. I say this because what happened once can happen again,” he said.

“As for Artsakh. This is a message. The determination of the people who took control of their destiny. For our part, we must promote a fair settlement,” he said.