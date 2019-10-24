News
Armenia falls by six positions in Doing Business ranking
Armenia falls by six positions in Doing Business ranking
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The World Bank published the new Doing Business annual ranking, in which Armenia takes 47th place among 190 countries of the world, which is six positions worse than last year.

Compared with other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Belarus has worse indicators than Armenia, as it dropped from 37th to 49th place in a year, as well as Kyrgyzstan, as it fell from 70th to 80th in a year.

Kazakhstan rose from 28th to 25th position, Russia - from 31st to 28th.

Other CIS member states have the following positions: Azerbaijan - 34, Moldova - 48, Uzbekistan - 69, Tajikistan - 106th place.

The first three of the world ranking are New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
