Finance Minister: High indicator of economic growth in 2019 is due to services and industry

The relatively high economic growth in 2019 is explained by the growth rate in the services and industry, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at the Armenian parliament on Monday.
“In 2019, economic growth is expected at 6.3%. You can always follow an optimistic scenario, but the budget is a tool that solves the development of specific areas,” the minister said.
According to him, the forecast of economic growth of 4.9% in 2020 is expected to require additional efforts from the authorities.