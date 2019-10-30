US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not vote for Armenian Genocide resolution

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not take part in the voting of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US House of Representatives.

The People’s Movement of Armenia has issued a message in this regard, and which reads as follows, in particular:

“US Democratic Party lawmaker Ilhan Omar, became one of three congress members abstaining from voting to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire during the House of Representatives vote, whereby she outraged even her supporters. Omar has been widely criticized, and numerous negative comments have been posted on Twitter.

Omar, who many accuse of Islamic extremism, had visited Turkey, where she had met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of that country. After the meeting, Turkish organizations had called on their representatives to provide financial support to Omar.

Omar insists that "in defending responsibility for human rights abuses" she does not want to support the genocide resolution, which was used "in the political fight as a playing card."

Asked whether the mass deaths that occurred between 1915 and 1923 should be emphasized, she said the answer should be given "with the consent of the academic community, out of the interests and considerations of geopolitics."

Note that this approach is copied from the Turkish government's arguments on the issue.

