News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not vote for Armenian Genocide resolution
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not vote for Armenian Genocide resolution
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not take part in the voting of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US House of Representatives.

The People’s Movement of Armenia has issued a message in this regard, and which reads as follows, in particular:

“US Democratic Party lawmaker Ilhan Omar, became one of three congress members abstaining from voting to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire during the House of Representatives vote, whereby she outraged even her supporters. Omar has been widely criticized, and numerous negative comments have been posted on Twitter.

Omar, who many accuse of Islamic extremism, had visited Turkey, where she had met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of that country. After the meeting, Turkish organizations had called on their representatives to provide financial support to Omar.

Omar insists that "in defending responsibility for human rights abuses" she does not want to support the genocide resolution, which was used "in the political fight as a playing card."

Asked whether the mass deaths that occurred between 1915 and 1923 should be emphasized, she said the answer should be given "with the consent of the academic community, out of the interests and considerations of geopolitics."

Note that this approach is copied from the Turkish government's arguments on the issue.

US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US ambassador summoned to Turkey MFA amid Armenian Genocide resolution adoption
He was told that the House of Representatives’ resolution had no validity...
 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative issues statement on US House of Representatives vote on H. RES. 296
Affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide…
 Political scientist: One of those voting against genocide resolution is Vice President Mike Pence's older brother
Why do the Prime Minister and the Minister thank Congress if only one of the two chambers of Congress recognized the Genocide?...
 Armenia MFA welcomes adoption of US House of Representatives Resolution 296
It is of profound significance in that it resolves to commemorate the Armenian Genocide…
 Karabakh FM: I was present at vote on US House resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Adoption of the resolution is not only moral but also practical for Armenians…
 Karabakh Parliament speaker: Tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests could not fail
I thank the sponsor of the resolution, Congressman Adam Schiff…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos