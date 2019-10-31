Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl

The Armenian Investigative Committee is investigating the circumstances of the HIV infection of a little girl, IC’s press service reported.
The Arabkir police department has received a statement from the grandmother of the girl over a periodic temperature from August to October 11 of this year. The child was hospitalized at the Arabkir MC, where she was diagnosed with HIV. Neither the child until this moment, nor the parents had HIV.
A criminal case has been instituted and a number of examinations have been appointed.