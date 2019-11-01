News
Newspaper: Istanbul Convention being put on Armenia agenda
Newspaper: Istanbul Convention being put on Armenia agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: “The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, known as the Istanbul Convention, will most likely be brought to the National Assembly next year for a spring session.

Until then, they will start from today "preparing the ground" for its ratification. Today the joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on State and Legal Affairs, Foreign Relations, and Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs is scheduled, to be attended also by the members of the CoE Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, Vice-President of the Venice Commission, Head of the CoE Human Rights and Gender Affairs Office.

In the near future, such discussions [in Armenia] will become frequent, and public hearings may also be held to break the stereotypes of the Armenian public about the Convention."
