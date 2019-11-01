Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to be allocated over AMD 492.5 in 2020

The Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia is expected to be allocated a little more than AMD 492.5 billion, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.
According to the Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan, compared to 2019, expenses increased by almost AMD 48 billion.
The state plans to allocate AMD 700 million drams to the families of the fallen national heroes of Armenia, awarded posthumously, which is AMD 0.1 million less than in 2019. The reduction in costs, as Batoyan noted, is linked to a change in the amount of compensation, as well as with a review of the actual costs of the services provided.