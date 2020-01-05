Iran appeals to UN Security Council over assassination of general Soleimani

Iran has appealed to the UN Security Council over the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said.

He said the Foreign Ministry had already initiated political, legal and international measures, including at the level of the UN and the Security Council, RIA Novosti reported.

A US airstrike killed Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack. Washington believes he was behind the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on 31 December, 2019.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared a three-day mourning in Iran and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals, while Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian targets if the Americans are attacked.