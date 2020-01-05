News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Iran appeals to UN Security Council over assassination of general Soleimani
Iran appeals to UN Security Council over assassination of general Soleimani
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has appealed to the UN Security Council over the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said.

He said the Foreign Ministry had already initiated political, legal and international measures, including at the level of the UN and the Security Council, RIA Novosti reported.

A US airstrike killed Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack. Washington believes he was behind the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on 31 December, 2019.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared a three-day mourning in Iran and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals, while Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian targets if the Americans are attacked.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Five countries to be replaced at UN Security Council on January 1
The Security Council has 15 member countries, 5 of whom are permanent and the 10 others are temporary members…
 UN FAO donates car worth AMD 13.5 million to Armenian Economy Ministry
The Ministry of Economy withdrew the Toyota Land Cruiser...
 Yerevan hosts discussion on margins of EU-UNDP "EU for Climate" regional program
The event is attended by representatives of embassies, international organizations…
 UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation to help refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes the...
 Armenia Justice Minister attends UN Convention against Corruption conference
He presented the country’s anticorruption battle…
 UN declares July 20 as Chess Day at Armenian initiative
The decision was made by the UN General Assembly yesterday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos