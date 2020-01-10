News
Armenia emergency ministry: Shockwave at Dalma Garden Mall may be due to ventilation system
Armenia emergency ministry: Shockwave at Dalma Garden Mall may be due to ventilation system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The ventilation system is considered the main reason for the shocks at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan. Sos Margaryan, Acting Director of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists.

"The staff of the Department of Seismic Protection of Buildings is trying to make sure that all this vibration comes mainly from the air conditioning system, which is installed on different parts of the roof," Margaryan said.

He said these air conditioners may have been worn-out.

"One of the theories was that," he added. "If it has wear and tear, the other wing may also wear out after a while, and it may also cause vibration."

Yesterday there were about 30 minutes of local shocks at Dalma Garden Mall, and people inside were evacuated from the mall. The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ workers inspected the building and surrounding areas to determine the cause of these shocks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
