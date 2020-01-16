News
News
Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Karabakh's "buffer zone?"
Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Karabakh's "buffer zone?"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: For the past two months, Russian political circles have been regularly referring to the settlement of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] issue and the negotiation process. The matter, in particular, is about the involvement of Russian peacekeepers in the security zone.

This topic has been in the focus of attention of the Russian expert sector (...) for a long time.

In addition, experience shows that throwing some topics by such an expert’s circle out to the public is never done accidentally.

This issue is mainly driven by the logic that a Russian peacekeeping contingent will be deployed in the so-called "buffer” zone of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
