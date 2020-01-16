News
Thursday
January 16
News
Newspaper: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s issue is being delayed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has not participated in the Christmas liturgy in the Mother Cathedral of Etchmiadzin since his tenure, as the Etchmiadzin Cathedral has been under renovation for a long time. Now the works [there] are paralyzed as the government delays the decision to recognize as charity the works being in the cathedral as a cultural object and to exempt from taxes.

By the way, it should be reminded that the day before it became known that in March 2019, a committee headed by [Deputy PM] Tigran Avinyan had amiably recognized as “charitable” all Soros foundation projects over $3 million, and exempted the organizations collaborating with it, including the media, from taxes.
Հայերեն
