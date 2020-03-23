Armenia imposes restrictions for foreigners traveling from coronavirus high risk countries

YEREVAN. – Armenian foreign ministry issued a statement in connections with the restrictions imposed on entry to the territory of Armenia.
“In order to increase effective implementation of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Government of Armenia adopted Decision on Declaring State of Emergency in the territory of the Republic of Armenia effective from 16 March 2020, 18:30 (EVN time) until 14 April, 17:00 (EVN time).
Restrictions are imposed on entry to the territory of the Republic of Armenia for foreign nationals traveling from coronavirus outbreak high risk countries or visiting them 14 days prior to travel to Armenia. As of 22 March the list of such countries includes: The United States of America, the Commonwealth of Australia, EU member states (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden), Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, The Russian Federation, Georgia.
Please note that the above list is subject to revision.
Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, their family members and legal residency status holders are permitted to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia without restrictions.
Citizens of the Republic of Armenia will not be able to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia by land, except for cargo transport drivers.
Citizens of Armenia and foreign nationals traveling to Armenia will undergo intensive checking procedures at Armenian border checkpoints. In case relevant symptoms are identified, hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation) and/or other restrictive measures will be carried out.
All persons traveling from coronavirus outbreak high risk countries will be transferred to specially designated quarantine locations or may be subjected to mandatory self-isolation.”