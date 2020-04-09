News
News
Armenian PM ex-advisor summoned to NSS
Armenian PM ex-advisor summoned to NSS
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian PM ex-advisor Hakob Chagharyan has been summoned to NSS, his spose told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

Earlier, Hakob Chagharyan told about the destructive policy of the country's authorities over civil aviation. In an interview with Lragir.am, commenting on the decision of the international authority to ban the Civil Aviation Committee from issuing flight licenses, Chagharyan noted that the aviation authorities of Armenia have issues.

“At the moment I can’t reveal the extent of these problems,” he said. “I submitted the report to the head of the government. It is up to him to decide what will be done,” he said adding that Armenia has a lot of discrepancies, and they need to be resolved. 

Hakob Chagharyan was appointed an advisor in March 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
