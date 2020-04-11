News
Saturday
April 11
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 966 in Armenia, 2 deaths in one day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Friday, 937 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 966 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning.

A total of 6,484 tests—1,324 in the last day—have come back negative, and 780 people—it has increased by 3 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 173 coronavirus patients—24 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 13 others—2 people in the last day—have died in Armenia from the disease.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
