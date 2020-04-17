News
Judge sets trial over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials for May 8
Judge sets trial over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials for May 8
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On his Facebook page, Aram Vardevanyan, attorney of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, wrote that the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials has been set for May 8.

Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan showed up to work today.

The trial over the case of Kocharyan and other ex-officials hasn’t been held for a month due to Danibekyan’s health problems.

Kocharyan’s attorneys had filed a motion with the court to release Kocharyan through personal pledge.

Recently, the presses wrote that Anna Danibekyan had undergone a nose surgery through government funding. The attorneys view the absence from the trials as a violation of human rights for which attorney Aram Vardevanyan has forwarded two applications to the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
