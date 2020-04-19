News
Sunday
April 19
News
Lukashenko speaks out against decision to close churches on Easter
Lukashenko speaks out against decision to close churches on Easter
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has stated that people should not be barred from entering churches in the current epidemiological situation. This opinion was expressed by the head of state while visiting the church during the Orthodox Christian Easter this Sunday, BelTA reports.

“I do not welcome those who have blocked people's access to churches; I can't welcome that policy," Lukashenko said, in particular. "Moreover, you know my position [on the novel coronavirus]: We live with those viruses every year.”

He stressed that people come to church to ask God for help, but not everyone shows such conduct that is stated in the commandments: they do not spare nature, they have departed from the principles of morality, and they are ready to disregard everything in exchange for money. "The coronavirus has already been politicized today," the Belarusian president added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
