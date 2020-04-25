Multi Group director arrested

Multi Group director Sedrak Arustamyan has been arrested, his lawyer Hovik Sukiasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sedrak Arustamyan was arrested on April 23, and the lawyer appealed against this decision.
“The court granted our complaint and found the arrest unlawful, while at the same time satisfying the investigator’s request for arrest for two months,” he noted.
Sukiasyan noted that the court also did not take into account the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.
Sedrak Arustamyan is involved in two criminal cases. On April 8, the Armenian Investigative Committee reported that the Director General of Multi Group Concern CJSC was charged on the fact of non-compliance with the requirements of the law during the construction of a hotel complex on Abovyan Street. He was charged on official negligence.
Sedrak Arustamyan is the father of the Prosperous Armenia faction MP Nora Arustamyan.