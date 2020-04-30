News
Thursday
April 30
News
Thursday
April 30
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,066 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Wednesday morning, 1,932 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 2,066 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Thursday morning.

A total of 21,125 tests—893 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,103 people—an increase by 103 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 929 COVID-19 patients—29 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 32 others have died in Armenia from the disease. Two people died from other illnesses, although they were infected with the coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
