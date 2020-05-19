Large, tragic fire breaks out in Armenia village house

At 12:44am on Tuesday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a fire had broken out in a house in Lusaghbyur village of Shirak Province.

The fire was extinguished at 6:08am.

But the house—about 240 square meters—and a car that was parked nearby were completely burnt, a truck was partially burnt, and the windows of the two neighboring houses were damaged.

The rescuers found the dead bodies of the homeowners—Meda M. (born in 1928) and Knarik M. (born in 1963)—inside.