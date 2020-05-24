Georgian FM: Yerevan regrets that incorrectly interpreted health minister's statement upset Georgian colleagues

The Armenian side regrets that the incorrectly interpreted statement by the health minister Arsen Torosyan upset the Georgian colleagues, Georgian FM David Zalkaliani said on the Imedi TV channel.

According to some Armenian media reports, Torosyan said that the anti-epidemiological system in Georgia is different from the Armenian one, and not for the better. Torosyan believes that the small number of infections and deaths among COVID-19 in Georgia can be explained by shortcomings in terms of the methodology and quality of tests carried out in a neighboring country.

These reports were followed by an acute reaction from the medical establishment of Georgia. Senior health officials assured that the country's COVID-19 statistics are completely transparent, News Georgia reported.

According to Zalkaliani, through diplomatic channels, the Georgian side demanded clarifications from the relevant government departments of Armenia.

Zalkaliani said that Armenian health ministry stated its position through the Georgian Embassy in Yerevan. The FM noted he has received a call from the embassy in Yerevan and was informed that Armenian health ministry called the embassy and expressed their regret that Torosyan's statement, which was incorrectly interpreted, upset Georgian colleagues.

The Armenian side noted that the health minister's statements were misinterpreted. The Georgian Foreign Minister believes that this information must be double-checked and specified.

The Georgian FM also recalled that Georgia’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 are highly appreciated by international partners, including the World Health Organization.

The first COVID-19 case in Georgia was recorded on February 26. The country has confirmed 727 COVID-19 cases and 508 recoveries. The death toll has reached 12.

Given the favorable epidemiological situation, the state of emergency and curfew were canceled in the country from May 23.

However, so far many restrictions continue to apply there.