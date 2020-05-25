New record: 452 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Monday, 452 new cases of infection with COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia. This was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 7,113 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Monday morning.
The total number of tests is 51,594 (1,197 in the last day).
In fact, 3,842 people (an increase of 359 in one day) are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 3,145 people (81 people in the last day) have recovered so far.
In total, 87 patients (an increase by 6) have died thus far.
Another six people diagnosed with coronavirus, however, have died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 39.