News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
15 coronavirus cases confirmed in Yerevan orphanage
15 coronavirus cases confirmed in Yerevan orphanage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Today, 46 coronavirus tests were carried out at Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan, 15 of which were positive. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Nine of the infected are children of the institution, 6 are employees. No one from the institution was hospitalized because no one has any symptoms,” Martirosyan added, in particular.

According to her, invited doctors and nurses are also currently working at this orphanage. "After testing in the morning, the area was disinfected. At the moment, everyone is feeling well, there are no cases of complications. Patients with the 15 positive cases were isolated inside the institution; no one was hospitalized," Martirosyan said.

She stressed that since February 27, all care facilities in Armenia have been quarantined, and since May 19, the round-the-clock care facilities for children have been completely closed. "No one carried out access to and from; no one had symptoms," Sona Martirosyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's and other ex-officials' trial to be postponed
Taking into consideration the fact that Seyran Ohanyan...
 Austria Chancellor comments on incident with president breaking COVID-19 curfew
According to him, all people in their country feel the same way and they all rejoice when the rules can be relaxed...
 Russia president's spokesperson Peskov discharged from hospital after contracting COVID-19
Peskov was hospitalized in the first half of May...
 Iran records 34 COVID-19 deaths per day
Iran has recorded 2,023 COVID-19 new cases in a day...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 37 new coronavirus cases
In the past, another person had also tested...
 Armenia Commandant suspends operation of 46 public food outlets for 24 hours
The public food outlets had violated the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos