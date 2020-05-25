15 coronavirus cases confirmed in Yerevan orphanage

YEREVAN. – Today, 46 coronavirus tests were carried out at Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan, 15 of which were positive. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Nine of the infected are children of the institution, 6 are employees. No one from the institution was hospitalized because no one has any symptoms,” Martirosyan added, in particular.

According to her, invited doctors and nurses are also currently working at this orphanage. "After testing in the morning, the area was disinfected. At the moment, everyone is feeling well, there are no cases of complications. Patients with the 15 positive cases were isolated inside the institution; no one was hospitalized," Martirosyan said.

She stressed that since February 27, all care facilities in Armenia have been quarantined, and since May 19, the round-the-clock care facilities for children have been completely closed. "No one carried out access to and from; no one had symptoms," Sona Martirosyan concluded.