Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan launched large-scale offensive in southern direction of Artsakh
Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan launched large-scale offensive in southern direction of Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

According to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army’s information, in the afternoon, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, throwing reserve forces and a large amount of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, to the battlefield. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Tuesday.

"The adversary also ignores the security of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A large number of the adversary’s [military] capacity is being destroyed methodically and continuously," Hovhannisyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
