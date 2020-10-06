Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan starts shelling Karabakh's Stepanakert

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted on her Facebook page that Azerbaijan has started shelling Stepanakert.
Earlier, representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan had reported that today at around midday, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, sending reserve forces and a large number of military equipment to the battlefield, including tanks and artillery, launched a large-scale offensive in the southern direction of the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.