Wednesday
December 09
Lavrov speaks on Borrell's statements on Karabakh: There will be enough room for everyone to have influence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The modern world should not be considered as subject to division into spheres of influence, there will be enough space for everyone if they participate honestly in the settlement of conflicts, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov briefed his Armenian counterpart.

"I really hope that the European Union will behave in a modern way and not try to present the modern world as subject to division into spheres of influence. There will be enough room for everyone if they participate honestly in the settlement of a particular conflict, and not for the sake of obtaining some geopolitical benefits and outside advantages," he said.

According to him, EU FM Josep Borrell is concerned that someone other than the EU can take proactive steps on Karabakh.

Borrell said on Friday that the 'astanization' of relations between Russia and Turkey allowed these countries to divide spheres of influence in Syria, Libya, and the Caucasus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
