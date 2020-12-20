Chinese, Russian digital media intend to strengthen strategic cooperation

Chinese and Russian digital media must strengthen their cooperation to give more vitality to their strategic partnership, China Daily reported referring to the results of the 2020 China-Russia Online Media Webinar.

Niu Yibing, deputy head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in global instability and uncertainty. Unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism threaten world peace and development. The international situation became more complicated, and conflicts and challenges followed one after another.

In the face of these turbulent changes, China and Russia have strengthened exchanges and cooperation and have worked together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a good example for international cooperation, he said.

While the pandemic has limited human communication, the Internet has made information accessible and has played an important role in the global efforts to combat the coronavirus, he said.

Bella Cherkesova, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, also made a speech. She said that the Chinese and Russian media have played an important role in this critical period as the world is grappling with the pandemic.

"As massive information, data and even rumors spread online, media outlets should convey the most authentic and timely information to the public," she added.

More and more Russians are reading Chinese information these days, and Chinese media are popular thanks to closer cooperation between Chinese and Russian media, she said. According to her, the forum is expected to contribute to the further development of their cooperation.

Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, in turn, noted that the pandemic has had a profound impact on the world and the global economic recovery is facing major challenges.

"China and Russia have worked together to fight the pandemic, upheld multilateralism, steadily developed bilateral trade and achieved new progress in bilateral relations," he said.

In the first 11 months, trade between China and Russia reached $ 97.39 billion, and in 2020 it is expected to surpass $ 100 billion for the third consecutive year.