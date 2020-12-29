Deputy mayor: 12 buildings in Armenia’s Goris are already under Azerbaijani control

Armenians have left the 12 buildings in the territory of one of the horticultural companies in Goris, Armenia, and this territory is already under the control of Azerbaijan, Goris deputy mayor Irina Yolyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am Tuesday.

"At the moment we are trying to determine to what extent this process can be legally beneficial to us. Three out of 12 buildings are houses, the residents of which managed to take out some of their belongings. The Azerbaijanis are already completely in that area. At the moment, we have information that now they are going to put up another sign," the deputy mayor added.

She noted that the border of those 12 buildings was being guarded by the Armenian border guards and there were no civilians there.

Touching upon the Azerbaijanis’ placing of a sign reading "Welcome to Azerbaijan" on the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia, Yolyan said that this sign was still there, but it was painted. "And they [the Azerbaijanis] are armed, guarding, next to that sign," the deputy mayor added.

To note, the Azerbaijanis on Monday had given an hour to the local Armenians to vacate the aforesaid 12 buildings located in the territory of one of the horticultural companies in Goris.

Then it became known that the Azerbaijanis had placed a sign on the Goris-Kapan motorway—and with the words, "Welcome to Azerbaijan." And last night a video was posted on the Internet, showing how Armenians were pouring paint on this sign.