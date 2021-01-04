Greece PM makes new appointments to Cabinet

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Monday in an attempt to give a boost to his conservative government, but left key ministers in place to signal policy continuity for the economy and foreign affairs, Reuters reported.
As Greece aims to reopen schools next week and start mass vaccinations this month, the government is keen to kick-start the economy after the novel coronavirus pandemic destroyed hopes of a recovery last year. To face the challenges, Mitsotakis has switched some ministers around and brought in a few new faces.
In addition, the prime minister appointed what officials said was Greece’s first openly gay minister, naming Nicholas Yatromanolakis, a former member of the centrist Potami party, as deputy culture minister. Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos remain in place.