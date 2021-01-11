News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
People gather near Yerevan international airport to prevent PM Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow
People gather near Yerevan international airport to prevent PM Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

People have gathered near Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan to prevent Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow.

Opposition Homeland Party member Babken Harutyunyan announced through a loudspeaker: "I learned a while ago that Arsen Babayan, a member of the Homeland Party board, is at the [Yerevan] central police department. We express our support to our friend. This vile policy of repression will get its answer."

Subsequently, people wanted to march to the airport, but the police had blocked the road.

A police officer said that the right of citizens to free movement was temporarily restricted, but without stating the reasons.

To note, Homeland Party member Arsen Babayan had made a post Sunday, noting that they will be at the Zvartnots airport on Monday at 8am to prevent PM Nikol Pashinyan's trip to Moscow. Early in the morning, Pashinyan's motorcade traveled on the avenue leading to the airport.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Traffic police close off roads leading to Yerevan international airport
But PM Pashinyan's motorcade passed through…
 Armenia ex-envoy says opposition PM candidate is the last hope of current government
"Armenia is an absolutely apolitical country...
 President: I am sure that Armenians, Armenia will yet celebrate new victories
Armenia Sarkissian delivered a New Year and Christmas message…
 Armenia PM signs new decision
With respect to reducing the tax policy gap…
 Unidentified people damage Armenia opposition party member's car (PHOTOS)
Babken Harutyunyan of the Homeland party…
 Executive Body of Republican Party of Armenia holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan
The Executive Body discussed the current situation in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos