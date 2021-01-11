People gather near Yerevan international airport to prevent PM Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow

People have gathered near Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan to prevent Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow.
Opposition Homeland Party member Babken Harutyunyan announced through a loudspeaker: "I learned a while ago that Arsen Babayan, a member of the Homeland Party board, is at the [Yerevan] central police department. We express our support to our friend. This vile policy of repression will get its answer."
Subsequently, people wanted to march to the airport, but the police had blocked the road.
A police officer said that the right of citizens to free movement was temporarily restricted, but without stating the reasons.
To note, Homeland Party member Arsen Babayan had made a post Sunday, noting that they will be at the Zvartnots airport on Monday at 8am to prevent PM Nikol Pashinyan's trip to Moscow. Early in the morning, Pashinyan's motorcade traveled on the avenue leading to the airport.