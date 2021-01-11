Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev sign statement on new steps to develop infrastructure projects in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a statement on new steps to develop infrastructure projects in Karabakh.
“I consider today's meeting extremely important and useful, since we were able to come to an agreement and signed a joint statement on the development of the situation in the region,” the Russian leader said following the results of trilateral talks on Monday.
He clarified that he means concrete steps to develop economic ties and infrastructure projects.
For this purpose, a working group will be created, which will be headed by the vice-premiers of the three governments - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. They will create in the near future working expert subgroups, present concrete plans for the development of transport infrastructure and the region's economy.