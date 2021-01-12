Bright Armenia Party leader: Moscow discussion focused solely on enemy's agenda

Following the publication of the document as a result of the trilateral meeting held in Moscow yesterday, it was being presented with great joy through all possible [Armenian] government media channels that according to that new agreement, the railway connecting Armenia with Iran and Russia will be opened. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, stated this on Facebook on Tuesday morning.
"Meanwhile, the Armenian people had only one primary expectation from that meeting: an agreement on the prisoners of war’s return in a short period, which, however, did not happen; that is, once again the discussion took place solely on the enemy's [i.e. Azerbaijan] agenda, agreements were signed only on issues raised by the enemy, whereas the discussion and solution of the issue—which has not been resolved for us for months—of returning the prisoners of war has again remained suspended," Marukyan added in particular.