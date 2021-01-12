News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Bright Armenia Party leader: Moscow discussion focused solely on enemy's agenda
Bright Armenia Party leader: Moscow discussion focused solely on enemy's agenda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Following the publication of the document as a result of the trilateral meeting held in Moscow yesterday, it was being presented with great joy through all possible [Armenian] government media channels that according to that new agreement, the railway connecting Armenia with Iran and Russia will be opened. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, stated this on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Meanwhile, the Armenian people had only one primary expectation from that meeting: an agreement on the prisoners of war’s return in a short period, which, however, did not happen; that is, once again the discussion took place solely on the enemy's [i.e. Azerbaijan] agenda, agreements were signed only on issues raised by the enemy, whereas the discussion and solution of the issue—which has not been resolved for us for months—of returning the prisoners of war has again remained suspended," Marukyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MOD assesses situation with refugees’ return to Karabakh
Also, a 24-hour monitoring of the ceasefire and the situation is conducted at 23 observation posts…
 Azerbaijan MOD: 2,841 Azerbaijani servicemen killed during fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
The ministry’s press service also...
 Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years
Nikol, who was announcing the “New Armenia,” actually became the “builder” of the new Azerbaijan…
 Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement
I mean the issues related to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
 Moscow meeting: Putin embraces Pashinyan and Aliyev, but they simply greet each other
After the opening speech of the Russian President, the talks continued behind closed doors…
 Putin: More than 48,000 people returned to Karabakh
"We are doing a lot for the safe return of internally displaced persons...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos