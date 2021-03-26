News
Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts
Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

On April 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, during a briefing, TASS reports.

"The Russian FM is expected to interact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs within the framework of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers," she said.

In her words, the main directions of cooperation within the CIS are on the agenda of this meeting. "The participants of the meeting will exchange views on current regional, international topics, the prospects of deepening multilateral cooperation—including in the law enforcement and humanitarian spheres—in the format of the organization will be discusses," Zakharova added.
