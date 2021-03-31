News
Wednesday
March 31
News
1,148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 1,148 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 192,639 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,515 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 892 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 455, the total respective number so far is 173,064, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,168—which is an increase by 669 in one day.

And 6,354 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 853,829 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
