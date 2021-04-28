News
808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 808 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 214,872 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,071 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,009 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 588, the total respective number so far is 196,289, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,503—which is an increase by 206 in one day.

And 4,807 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 974,776 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
