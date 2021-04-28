Body found in burnt house in Armenia village is identified

The dead body found in a burnt house in Oshakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province Wednesday morning has been identified.
At around 7:43am, the 911 hotline had received a call informing that fire had broken out in a house in Oshakan village.
The firefighters, putting out the fire on the first floor of this house, found a man's dead body there.
The police and investigators have found out that this burnt body—which had partially turned into ash—was of Gagik B, 48, a resident of this house, shamshyan.com reported.
Those gathered at the scene said that the deceased was a former police officer.