Armenia authorities imposing criminal liability for several violations

The package of bills on amendments and additions to the Criminal Code and related laws, which is currently being discussed at the special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, implies criminal liability in cases when the voting results at election precincts are declared invalid due to interference in and obstruction of the electoral process.

Criminal liability will be imposed also for obstructing the election campaign, and using violence or threatening to use violence at or near the polling stations.

It is proposed also to impose criminal liability for publishing false information about a party, party bloc or a candidate running in an election, in cases where this action was carried out for commercial purposes.

Thus, it turns out that the disclosure of false information by an individual is beyond the scope of this regulation.

Also, the provision on criminal liability for non-disclosure of information is clarified, and this does not allow the authorized body to acquire the status of an official.

For the same purpose, the legislative package envisages amendments to the Law on Citizenship, too.

And the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses provide for an administrative penalty for campaigning, on the day before the voting or on the voting day itself, by a person who does not have the right to campaign.