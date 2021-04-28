News
Freedom House report: Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Freedom House human rights organization has published the 2021 report of the Nations in Transit, according to which Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution in 2018. 

"In Armenia, the war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has triggered a domestic crisis that risks undoing the success of the 2018 Velvet Revolution. The country’s democracy score declined for the first time since the revolution, and developments to date this year, including tensions between the military and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demonstrate that the situation could grow worse," the report said.

Freedom of House divides nations into 5 groups according to the index of results: Consolidated Democracies (5.01-7.00), Semi-Consolidated Democracies (4.01-5.00), Transitional or Hybrid Regimes (3.01-4.00), Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regimes (2.01-3.00), Consolidated Authoritarian Regimes (1.00-2.00).

The most common type of government in Eurasia is the consolidated authoritarian regime. Armenia is a semi-consolidated authoritarian regime, Armenia is the only country in that category. Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are hybrid transitional regimes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
