656 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 656 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 215,528 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,087 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,013 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 882, the total respective number so far is 197,171, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,257—which is a drop by 246 in one day.
And 4,284 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 979,060 such tests have been performed to date.