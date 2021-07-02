Ambassador: US ready to provide support to peaceful normalization and reconciliation of Azerbaijan and Armenia

There are companies in the United States that are interested and are actively participating in the restoration of the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Orl Litzenberger said.
“Reconstruction concerns several sectors, starting from demining and architectural-design companies and ending with possibly energy companies. Certain companies have already received consent to take action,” the diplomat said and expressed hope for a peaceful normalization of the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
“To extirpate the sources of the conflict in the region, it’s very important for people to find a way to communicate. The US is ready to support the peaceful normalization and reconciliation,” the Ambassador stated.