Ambassador: US ready to provide support to peaceful normalization and reconciliation of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There are companies in the United States that are interested and are actively participating in the restoration of the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Orl Litzenberger said.

“Reconstruction concerns several sectors, starting from demining and architectural-design companies and ending with possibly energy companies. Certain companies have already received consent to take action,” the diplomat said and expressed hope for a peaceful normalization of the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“To extirpate the sources of the conflict in the region, it’s very important for people to find a way to communicate. The US is ready to support the peaceful normalization and reconciliation,” the Ambassador stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
