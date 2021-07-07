News
Peskov: Russia President, Armenia acting PM will discuss situation around Karabakh during meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During the meeting on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will truly discuss the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. The Russian leader’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters about this, TASS reported.

The reporters drew the Kremlin spokesperson's attention to the Armenian media reports that during their meeting the leaders of the two countries could consider the options for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers on the Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan and sign a corresponding document.

"This information does not correspond to reality," Peskov said when asked to comment on these reports. "It is clear that both Karabakh and the Russian military, which are now stationed there, and bilateral relations in general will be discussed. But no document is planned to be signed."
Հայերեն and Русский
