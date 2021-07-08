News
Thursday
July 08
News
Thursday
July 08
Peskov: There are always contacts with Azerbaijani side in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Peskov: There are always contacts with Azerbaijani side in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says there are always contacts with Azerbaijan with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reported.

“There are always contacts with the Azerbaijani side. Everyone agrees that the implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral agreements is very important and that there is no alternative. There are contacts with both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides within the scope of implementation,” Peskov said.
