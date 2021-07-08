Head of Karahunj district of Armenia's Goris arrested

A little while ago, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction granted the motion to arrest head of Karahunj district of Goris Lusine Avetyan, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to the Special Investigation Service, by combination of sufficient evidence, it was substantiated that head of Karahunj district Lusine Avetyan, using four residents of Karahunj district, during May 2021, transferred AMD 100,000-220,000 to them under the name of “Financial Support” through a transfer to a bank account and compelled them to participate in the campaign meeting to be organized by ‘Armenia’ bloc in Goris on June 8.
Besides, on May 6, 2021, Avetyan, by providing financial support to solve social and health-related problems, organized the transfer of AMD 100,000 to another resident of Karahunj district through a transfer to a bank account, and compelled the resident to participate in the campaign meeting of ‘Armenia’ bloc in Goris on June 8 and to vote in favor of ‘Armenia’ bloc on election day.
The head of the district has been charged with obstructing exercise of electoral right, the activities of electoral commissions or exercise of the powers of persons participating in elections and violating confidentiality of the vote.