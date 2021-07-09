News
News
Armenia Constitutional Court judge reads out plaintiffs’ demands regarding snap parliamentary election results
Armenia Constitutional Court judge reads out plaintiffs’ demands regarding snap parliamentary election results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Judge Edgar Shatiryan of the Constitutional Court read out the plaintiffs' demands regarding the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.

To note, the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as the opposition the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties had separately petitioned to the Constitutional Court.

Their petitions have both differences and similarities. But , in general, these political forces are basing themselves on the final decision of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) regarding the aforesaid elections. And given the similarity of their requirements, their petitions have been joined.

The "Armenia" bloc—led by Second President Robert Kocharyan—has pointed to the use of administrative resources, unclear voter data, suspicious circumstances of the military voting, and pressure.

Zartonk party emphasized the violations of the basic principles of freedom, and the participation and aggressive calls by high-ranking officials,.

Hayots Hayrenik party stressed the violations of voters' rights, the form of ballots, the total use of administrative resources, the influence on the will of the voters, the violations of equality, and pressure.

Judge Shatiryan listed the respective documents submitted to the Constitutional Court.

The CEC acted as the respondent, and the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio acted as co-respondents.

The third party was the ruling Civil Contract Party.

The President of the Constitutional Court announced a one-hour recess.

The court will reconvene at 2pm.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
